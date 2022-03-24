Georgianna Elizabeth Harmon -- Branchville

BRANCHVILLE -- Georgianna Elizabeth Harmon of Branchville, wife of Timothy E. Harmon, passed away on February 18, 2022. A private memorial service for family and friends will be held at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Russell Creek Road, Edisto Island.

Georgianna was born Sept. 17, 1952, to Arthur Leonard Glen Jr. and Ada King Bailey Glen in Camden. Georgianna was predeceased by her parents; brother, David Walker Glen; and sister, Ada King Glen. She is survived by her husband, Timothy E. Harmon; her two children, Christina Whitson and Gregory Whitson; Margaret Goodwin, wife of Gregory Whitson; three grandchildren, Micah Elizabeth Whitson, Ada Ruth Whitson and Flora Lou Whitson. Also surviving are sisters, Susan Herrington and Sarah Black; and brothers, Arthur Leonard Glen III, William Glen and Warren Glen.

Georgianna was a graduate of Anderson College and the University of South Carolina, where she earned her degree in chemical engineering. After serving on Branchville Town Council, she decided to enjoy retirement quietly, growing sprouts, brewing kombucha and collecting vegan recipes. Almost every day of the past six years, Georgianna packed her picnic basket to meet her husband at work for lunch, then to a small coffee shop for fika, a delightful habit she picked up working for a Swedish employer.

Georgianna adored her family and grandchildren, loved her quiet life and will be heartbrokenly missed by all who knew her.