Georgia T. Quinlan -- Denmark

DENMARK -- A Celebration of Life service for Georgia L. Quinlan, 81, of Denmark, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 29, 2022, at Bethel Park United Methodist Church, Denmark, with the Rev. Rudy Gwaltney officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Georgia passed away on Monday, June 27.

Born in Brainerd, MN, she was a daughter of the late Robert Burton Thompson Jr. and Glendora Fay McDonald Thompson, and was married to the love of her life, the late Joseph Francis Quinlan, for 57 years. She retired as an executive assistant for the police department.

Survivors include two sons and daughters-in-law, Daniel “Dan” (Ashley) Quinlan of Princeton Junction, N.J., and Christopher “Chris” (Kathi) Quinlan of Hartsville; three grandchildren, Alex Quinlan, Samantha Quinlan, Jordan “Danny” Quinlan; two sisters, Paula (Dean) Bensthoter and Robin (Bill) Launmann, all of Minnesota; and a brother, Duncan Thompson of South Dakota.

