Georgia Rowe Bush -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- The funeral for Mrs. Georgia Rowe-Bush, 85, of 321 Gibson St., will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 22, 2020, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Nathaniel Boneparte officiating. Everyone attending service must wear a mask.

Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery.

Staff and all those attending must adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Mrs. Bush died June 15, 2020, at the Oaks following an extended illness.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 21, 2020.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will only be accepting immediate family members due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com

