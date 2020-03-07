Georgia Robinson -- Conyers, Ga.
0 comments

Georgia Robinson -- Conyers, Ga.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CONYERS, Ga. -- Georgia Robinson, 81, of 1420 Milstead Road, NE, Conyers, and formerly of Blackville, passed away on March 6, 2020, at Westbury Rehabilitation Center, Conyers.

Funeral arrangements will be provided at a later date.

Friends may call at 99 Sunnydale Drive, Blackville.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to the Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.

To plant a tree in memory of Georgia Robinson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News