Georgia Muckenfuss Walters -- Reevesville

Georgia was born May 26, 1942, in Ridgeville, a daughter of the late George Palmer Muckenfuss and Emma Lois Fender Muckenfuss. She was a graduate of Harleyville-Ridgeville High School and a member of St. George United Methodist Church. She married the love of her life, David “Bub” Walters, on Oct. 15, 1961, and this day forward, she was a dedicated loving wife and mother. It gave her great joy to care for her husband and children. Early in her life, she was a professional seamstress, starting her career at Carolina Girls Wear in St George. She was a believer and supporter of “Made in the USA.” Though out her life, she would often be seen looking for the “Made in the USA” tag on articles of clothes she was considering to purchase. She enjoyed cooking and especially baking. She was well known for her layer cakes, birthday cakes and her pound cake. Wedding cake, with her special “wedding cake icing,” has been served at many a wedding, often with her baking calendar booking up months in advance. Later in life, she, along with her husband opened, Bub's Flower Shed. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom she loved dearly. Although she passed away before she could get to hold her fourth great-grand, her face would light up every time she talked about this baby girl, with anticipation to meet her, who was due on 8-8-2022.