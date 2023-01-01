Georgia Mae Shuler Hill -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- Georgia Mae Shuler Hill, 87, died Thursday December 29, 2022 at her residence. Mrs. Hill was born April 23, 1935 in Orangeburg, County. She was the daughter of the late Laurie Waymen Shuler and the late Eula Mae Strock Shuler. Mrs. Hill was the widow of Harry Thomas "June" Hill.

She was a seamstress and worked for Hamrick's for many years before retirement.

Mrs. Hill was a member of Jerusalem United Methodist Church of Elloree/Santee, S.C.

The funeral will be 2 P.M. Monday January 2, 2023, graveside at Jerusalem United Methodist Church Cemetery, with Rev. Rick Atkinson officiating.

She is survived by her daughter: Vickie Crider (Ricky) of Elloree, S.C. three brothers: Frank D. Shuler, Camden, S.C. Bobby Ray Shuler (Judy) Elloree, S.C. and Henry "Bubba" Shuler, (Joan) of Elloree, S.C. one sister:Mamie "Sister" Shuler, of Elloree, S.C. a grandson: Rick Crider, Jr. (Susan), Elloree, also two greatgrandchildren. She was pre-deceased by her son: Harry Lee Hill.

The family suggests memorials to Jerusalem U.M.C. P.O. Office Box 366, Elloree, S.C. 29047 and also would like to extend a special thanks to Grove Park Hospice.

Fogle-Hungerpiller Funeral Home of Elloree, S.C. is serving the Family