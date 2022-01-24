 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Georgia Mae Riley -- Orangeburg

  • 0
Georgia Mae Riley

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Ms. Georgia Mae Riley, 69, of 218 Mill Branch Road, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at the Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, with interment to follow in the Emanuel A.M.E Church Cemetery. Pastor Raymond Brown is officiating.

Ms. Riley passed away Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, from 1 to 7 p.m.

Family and friends may call at the residence of her son, Mr. Amad Riley, 218 Mill Branch Road, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow to COVID-19 precautions by wearing your mask.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: What will it take to keep schools open?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News