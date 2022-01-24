Georgia Mae Riley -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Ms. Georgia Mae Riley, 69, of 218 Mill Branch Road, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at the Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, with interment to follow in the Emanuel A.M.E Church Cemetery. Pastor Raymond Brown is officiating.

Ms. Riley passed away Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, from 1 to 7 p.m.

Family and friends may call at the residence of her son, Mr. Amad Riley, 218 Mill Branch Road, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow to COVID-19 precautions by wearing your mask.

