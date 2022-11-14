Georgia Mae Murphy -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Georgia Mae Murphy, 86, of 608 Langley Road, passed Nov. 8, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at St. Peter AME Church, with the Rev. Larry Nelson, pastor, officiating.

Burial will be in St. Peter AME/Cameron Cemetery.

Mrs. Murphy will lie in repose one hour prior to the service at the church.

Public visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m., Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg. Mask required.

Following COVID-19 precautions, the family will be accepting limited visitors at the residence. Friends may also call the funeral home.

Online condolences may be submitted to family at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com