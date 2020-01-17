ORANGEBURG -- Georgia Lou Patrick Irick, 92, of Orangeburg, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, after an extended illness.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Bowman. The Rev. Steve Scott will be officiating. Burial will follow at Bowman Memorial Cemetery. The casket will be placed in the church 1 hour prior to the service.
Mrs. Irick was born on Dec. 23, 1927, in Bowman. She was the daughter of the late John Furman and the late Rodie Beulah Austin Patrick. She was preceded in death by her husband, Admiral D. Irick Sr.; daughter, Betty Irick Riser; and a number of brothers and sisters. Mrs. Irick was a member of First Baptist Church of Bowman. She was retired from First Citizens Bank.
Survivors include one son, Admiral D. (Shirley) Irick Jr. of Orangeburg; daughters, Mrs. Larry (Elaine) Jumper of Cameron, Mrs. Homer (Joyce) Jones of Dexter, Georgia; son-in-law, Jakie (Joy) Riser of Bowman; sister, Johnnie Ruth Rawls of Greenville; brother, Jerry Patrick (Shirley); sister-in-law, Mrs. Dot Patrick of Bowman; nine grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be H.B. Jones Jr., Spencer Jumper, Troy Brooks and Vernon Sandy Atkinson.
The family will receive friends on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. in Orangeburg.
The family suggests that memorials be made to First Baptist Church in Bowman, S.C. at 6605 Charleston Highway, Bowman, SC 29018.
The family would like to thank all of the doctors, nurses, aides and all who care for Mrs. Georgia at the hospital and at the Sheffield Building at the Methodist Oaks as well as the nurses from Edisto Hospice.
