Georgia Bell Burns -- Columbia

COLUMBIA – Graveside funeral services for Georgia Bell Burns, 83, of 17 Kingsgate Drive, will held at noon Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Robinson Memorial Gardens Columbia. Staff and all those attending must adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

She died Dec. 30, 2020.

Viewing will be held from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, at the funeral home.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will not be accepting guests due to COVID-19. You may contact her daughter, Barbara Ann Simpson, at 803-707-1614.

