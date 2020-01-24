{{featured_button_text}}

BAMBERG -- Mrs. Georgette Beck Carter, 88, of Bamberg, passed away peacefully Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020.

Funeral services for Mrs. Carter will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, at Spring Branch Baptist Church, 833 Deacon Road, Bamberg, SC 29003, with the Rev. Troy Peterson officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. until the hour of service at the church.

Mrs. Carter was born Dec. 29, 1931, in Uvalda, Ga., to the late George Samuel Beck and the late Jimmie Lou Sellers Beck. She loved big family fish fries, working in her flowers, and doting on her grandchildren. She was a member of Spring Branch Baptist Church. Through the years she was employed as a seamstress, retail clerk and was a homemaker.

Mrs. Carter is survived by two sons, Wayne (Andrea) Carter of Bamberg, Kenny (Susan) Carter of Bamberg; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; brothers, Charles (Yvonne) Beck of St. Matthews, George Robert (Patsy) Beck of Lexington and James (Carol) Beck of James Island. She was predeceased by her husband, Clemons William Carter; her daughter, Sandra Carter Ward;, her son, Rhett Carter; and her sister, Margaret Brant.

Memorials may be made to Spring Branch Baptist Church, 833 Deacon Road, Bamberg, SC 29003, or to a charity of one's choice.

Cooner Funeral Home, LLC, (www.coonerfuneralhome.com), 287 McGee St., Bamberg, SC 29003, is assisting the family with arrangements.

