 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
George Zeigler Sr. -- Orangeburg
0 comments

George Zeigler Sr. -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
George Zeigler Sr.

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Mr. George Zeigler Sr., 68, of 717 Malibu Drive, will be held 2 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at Heavenly Rest Memorial Park, Cannon Bridge Road, Cordova, with interment to follow. Evangelist Joseph Palmer Sr. is officiating.

Mr. Zeigler passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at his residence.

Visitation will be from 1 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021.

Due to COVID-19, the family will receive immediate family only at the residence; however, condolences may be expressed to Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News