George Zeigler Sr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Mr. George Zeigler Sr., 68, of 717 Malibu Drive, will be held 2 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at Heavenly Rest Memorial Park, Cannon Bridge Road, Cordova, with interment to follow. Evangelist Joseph Palmer Sr. is officiating.
Mr. Zeigler passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at his residence.
Visitation will be from 1 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021.
Due to COVID-19, the family will receive immediate family only at the residence; however, condolences may be expressed to Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.
Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.
Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.