George Zeigler Sr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Mr. George Zeigler Sr., 68, of 717 Malibu Drive, will be held 2 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at Heavenly Rest Memorial Park, Cannon Bridge Road, Cordova, with interment to follow. Evangelist Joseph Palmer Sr. is officiating.

Mr. Zeigler passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at his residence.

Visitation will be from 1 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021.

Due to COVID-19, the family will receive immediate family only at the residence; however, condolences may be expressed to Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

