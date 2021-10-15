George Zeigler -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. George Zeigler, 68, of 717 Malibu Drive, Orangeburg, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at his residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Due to COVID-19, the family will receive immediate family only at the residence; however, condolences may be expressed to Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions

