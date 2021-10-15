 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
George Zeigler -- Orangeburg
0 comments

George Zeigler -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. George Zeigler, 68, of 717 Malibu Drive, Orangeburg, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at his residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Due to COVID-19, the family will receive immediate family only at the residence; however, condolences may be expressed to Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News