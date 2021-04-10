 Skip to main content
George Yon Jr. -- North
George Yon Jr. -- North

NORTH -- Mr. George Yon Jr., 73, of North, passed away on Wednesday,

April 7, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg.

Funeral plans will be announced by W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

The family is not receiving any visitors at this time.

Friends may call the funeral home.

