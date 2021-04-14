 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
George Yon Jr. -- North
0 comments

George Yon Jr. -- North

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
George Yon Jr.

NORTH -- The graveside service for Mr. George Yon Jr., 73, of North, will be held at noon Thursday, April 15, 2021, at Hickory Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, 4623 Neeses Highway, Neeses.

Mr. Yon passed away on Wednesday, April 7.

The viewing will be on Wednesday, April 14, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit the residence and also call the funeral home.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News