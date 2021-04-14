George Yon Jr. -- North

NORTH -- The graveside service for Mr. George Yon Jr., 73, of North, will be held at noon Thursday, April 15, 2021, at Hickory Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, 4623 Neeses Highway, Neeses.

Mr. Yon passed away on Wednesday, April 7.

The viewing will be on Wednesday, April 14, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit the residence and also call the funeral home.