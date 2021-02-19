George William Watson Sr. -- Columbia

In addition to his pastoral roles, George also served as the chaplain for the College of Charleston, the Medical University of South Carolina, South Carolina State University and the district superintendent of Florence and Spartanburg. Within his ministry, George loved connecting with people, specifically the younger generation. He always encouraged young people to be better versions of themselves. He established the George W. Watson Endowed Scholarship at Trinity United Methodist Church.

He served alongside his beloved wife, Adell. From their union, they were blessed with two children, Jill Watson Asouzu and George William Watson Jr., and their “adopted son,” the late Jimmie Lee Gadsen. Together, the couple broke many barriers for African Americans in the United Methodist Church in South Carolina and beyond.

George was an accomplished man, holding several honors, accolades and memberships. To name a few, he served as a delegate for the Jurisdiction and the General Conferences. He also was selected by Gov. Richard Riley to represent the clergy of South Carolina at the Presidential Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C. He was a member of the NAACP; the Committee on Higher Education of South Carolina Conference; Board of Discipleship of the United Methodist Church; and the Claflin University International Alumni Association.