George William Stack Jr. -- Greenville

GREENVILLE -- George William Stack Jr., 95, died on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 in Greenville.

Born in St. Matthews, on March 29, 1925, he was a son of late George William Sr. and Jessie Dodd Stack. He graduated from St. Matthews High School in 1943. George served in the U.S. Navy from 1943 through 1946 in Advanced Base Outfits and later at Okinawa aboard the USS Curtiss and the USS Norton Sound, both seaplane tenders. He survived a kamikaze attack in 1945. After the peace treaty was signed with Japan, he served aboard theUSS Curtiss, traveling to Japan and China before returning to the United States

Three days after discharge from the Navy, George enrolled at the University of South Carolina, graduating with a degree in business in 1950. With his brother, John David, he managed Stack's Grocery in St. Matthews. In 1957, he began work in Charleston with the American Sugar Refining Company.

In 1959, he married Betty Bynum Buyck in St. Matthews, at the First Baptist Church. She had been his special girlfriend over the years and the love of his life. They began married life in Greenville and have lived there happily ever since. They joined Buncombe Street United Methodist Church in 1960, where he worked with the children in Elementary II, was a member of the Searchers Sunday School Class, and served on the Older Adult Council.