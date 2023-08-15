ST. MATTHEWS—George William Ott Sr., 92, of St. Matthews, SC, passed away on August 11, 2023. He was the husband of the late Barbara B. Ott.
Private services will be held.
George was born in Calhoun County, SC, a son of the late James Chester Ott and Minnie Pearl Smoak Ott. He attended St. Matthews High School and was the former owner of Ott Well Drilling Service. George was a member of West Bethel United Methodist Church. He served in The United States Marine Corps as a Lance Corporal during the Korean War and was the first man from Calhoun County to be drafted into the Marines.
Survivors include his two sons, George William Ott, Jr. and James Russell Ott (Kelley), both of St. Matthews; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be sent to West Bethel United Methodist Church, 3649 Old State Road, St. Matthews, SC 29135.
