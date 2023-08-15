George was born in Calhoun County, SC, a son of the late James Chester Ott and Minnie Pearl Smoak Ott. He attended St. Matthews High School and was the former owner of Ott Well Drilling Service. George was a member of West Bethel United Methodist Church. He served in The United States Marine Corps as a Lance Corporal during the Korean War and was the first man from Calhoun County to be drafted into the Marines.