George William “Billy” Folk Jr. -- Cordova

CORDOVA -- George William “Billy” Folk Jr., 72, of Cordova, passed away peacefully, on Saturday, Feb. 19, after a brief illness. He was surrounded by his family and friends.

A celebration of Billy's life will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home in Orangeburg.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the chapel.

Billy was born in Orangeburg; he was a son of the late George William Folk Sr. and Doris Elaine Lowder Folk. He graduated from Bamberg High School and Georgia Southern University. He served proudly in the U.S. Navy, and afterward, for more than twenty years in civil service as an engineer. Billy was kind and generous, with a heart for people, and making them smile. He loved his country intensely, and often performed inspiring skits and stories with patriotic themes. He never met a stranger, and dearly loved his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce G. Folk of Cordova; one stepson, Rickie Dye (Paula) of Jacksonville, Florida; two brothers, Eddie Folk (Victoria) of Bamberg and Tony Folk (Dicksi) of St. George; one sister, Karen Folk Herndon (Larry) of Ehrhardt; and a number of nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Artie Folk.

Memorials may be made to the Church of the Nazarene, Post Office Box 313, Bamberg, SC 29003.

