George Wesley Carn Jr. -- Bowman

BOWMAN -- George Wesley Carn Jr., 73, of Bowman, passed away Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at his residence. He was the husband of Sheryl Weathers Carn.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, in the Duncan Chapel cemetery with the Rev. Paul Lawton officiating.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Wesley Ott, Gunnar Altman, Brody Wilson, William Weathers, John Weathers, Frank Easterlin and Andy Easterlin.

George was born Feb. 16, 1949, to the late George Wesley Carn Sr. and Ardie Knight Carn. He was a graduate of Bowman High School and a retired dairy farmer. He was a member of Duncan Chapel United Methodist Church and was predeceased by his sisters, Rose Carn Winn and JoJo Carn. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

Surviving includes his wife Sheryl Weathers Carn of the home; two daughters, Kristi C. (Curt) Ott and Lee Ann C. Altman; three grandchildren, Leah (Brody) Wilson, Wesley Ott (Ashton McLean) and Gunnar Altman; mother-in-law Crystal R. Weathers and brother-in-law Wilbur Watson (Anne) Weathers, Jr, both of Bowman; and a number of nephews.

The family suggests memorials be made to Duncan Chapel UMC Building Fund, c/o Jan Jaques, 3024 Ebenezer Road, Bowman, SC 29018.