George Wesley Carn Jr. -- Bowman

BOWMAN -- George Wesley Carn Jr., 73, of Bowman passed away Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at his residence. He was the husband of Sheryl Weathers Carn.

Graveside funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in the Duncan Chapel cemetery with Rev. Paul Lawton officiating. Honored to serve as pallbearers are Wesley Ott, Gunnar Altman, Brody Wilson, William Weathers, John Weathers, Frank Easterlin, and Andy Easterlin.

George was born Feb. 16, 1949, to the late George Wesley Carn Sr, and Ardie Knight Carn. He was a graduate of Bowman High School and a retired dairy farmer. He was a member of the Duncan Chapel United Methodist Church and was predeceased by his sisters Rose Carn Winn and JoJo Carn. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.

Survivors include his wife, Sheryl Weathers Carn, of the home; two daughters, Kristi C. (Curt) Ott and Lee Ann C. Altman; three grandchildren, Leah O. (Brody) Wilson, Wesley J. Ott (Ashton McLean) and Edward Gunnar Altman; mother-in-law, Crystal R. Weathers and brother-in-law, Wilbur Watson (Anne) Weathers Jr, all of Bowman; and a number of nephews.

The family suggests memorials be made to Duncan Chapel U.M.C Building Fund, c/o Jan Jaques, 3024 Ebenezer Road, Bowman, SC 29018.