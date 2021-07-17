George Walker -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. George Walker, 69, of 2740 Hillcrest Ave., Orangeburg, will be held at 2 p.m on Sunday, July 18, at the Calhoun County High School Gymnasium.

The casket will be placed in the gymnasium at 1 p.m.

Burial will follow in the Fort Jackson National Cemetery on Tuesday, July 20, 2021.

Viewing will take place on Saturday, July 17, 2021, from 3 to 7 p.m.

Masks are to be worn at both the funeral home during viewing and during the services.

Services are entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.