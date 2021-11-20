George W. Jones -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- George W. Jones, 93, of 272 Mays Road, passed away Monday, Nov. 15, 2021 at UNC Hospital, Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, in Goodland Cemetery, Bamberg.

Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the services.

Public viewing will be held at the chapel from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday.

The family and the funeral home have asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed, and a face mask must be worn while attending all services.