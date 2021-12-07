George W. “Bubba” Boykin Jr. -- Sumter

SUMTER -- George W. “Bubba” Boykin Jr., 54, died Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021.
Born Feb. 28, 1967, in Sumter, he was the son of the late George W. Boykin Sr. and the late Patsy Hoyt Boykin. He was formerly employed by Sam's Service Center and Coca-Cola Bottling Company and retired from the S.C. Department of Transportation as a diesel mechanic. Bubba was an avid fisherman and member of the Sportsman Bass Anglers. He was a very outgoing person who never met a stranger and loved everyone.
Survivors include his son, Wyatt Boykin of Sumter; a sister, Patricia Brown (Carl) of Orangeburg; a nephew, Wesley Brown; and a niece, Brianna Brown.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, at Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and other times at the home of his sister, 8201 Willie Road, Orangeburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Windy Ridge Rescue, 6105 Catchall Road, Dalzell, SC 29040 (Paypal:WindyRidgeRescue@gmail.com).
Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium of Sumter is in charge of the arrangements.
