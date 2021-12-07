George W. “Bubba” Boykin Jr. -- Sumter

Born Feb. 28, 1967, in Sumter, he was the son of the late George W. Boykin Sr. and the late Patsy Hoyt Boykin. He was formerly employed by Sam's Service Center and Coca-Cola Bottling Company and retired from the S.C. Department of Transportation as a diesel mechanic. Bubba was an avid fisherman and member of the Sportsman Bass Anglers. He was a very outgoing person who never met a stranger and loved everyone.