George W. Brant Sr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- George W. Brant Sr., 88, of Orangeburg passed away on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, surround by his family.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, at Memorial Park Cemetery, 2720 Broughton St., Orangeburg. The Rev. Hoke Robinson will be officiating.

Pallbearers will be his grandsons and his son-in-law, Rickey Bannister.

Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Senior Adult Bible Class.

Mr. Brant was the son of the late Bertie A. Brant and the late Lillie M. Brant. He served his country in the United States Army. Mr. Brant retired as a captain of the Orangeburg Police Department after 23 years of service. He was a member of Memorial Church of the Nazarene and attended the Senior Adult Bible Class. He was also a member of the American Legion. He also worked at Ferse's 5 and 10, as a part-time locksmith and at Thompson Funeral Home. He was predeceased by his parents; his wife, Ernestine Jones Brant; a daughter, Joyce Bannister; brothers, Eugene Brant, Benjamin “Luke” Brant and James H. Brant and Fred Brant.

Survivors include his children, George W. “Billy” Brant Jr. (Stephanie), Diane Clark, Marie Punches (Doyle), Evelyn Edgemon (Tommy); 11 grandchildren; a number of great-grandchildren; sisters, Gertrude Thompson, Betty Carson, Mary Cunio, Gloria Ann Chapin; brothers, William “Ed” Brant (Devon), Roger Brant (Mary); son-in-law, Rickey Bannister; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Memorial Church of the Nazarene, 569 Berry St., Orangeburg, SC 29115, or a charity of one's choice.

The family would like to thank Amedysis Home Health and Edisto Hospice, caregivers, Ann, Salena and Carolyn for their love and care during this difficult time.

