George Thomas Sandifer -- Mountain Rest

MOUNTAIN REST — George Thomas Sandifer Sr., 85, of Mountain Rest, passed away Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022.

He was the husband of the late Edna Duncan Sandifer.

A native of York County, Mr. Sandifer was the son of the late John Mintz Sandifer and Lena Petty Sandifer.

He was a 1959 graduate of Clemson University with a degree in agriculture-animal husbandry. He was a past president of the Southeastern Export Board and a board member of the SC Pork Producers Council. He was co-owner of Bowman Farm Supply in Bowman, Fairway Farms in Bowman, and Mountain Rest Realty.

He was a faithful member of Bethel Presbyterian Church, where he served as an elder for many years.

Mr. Sandifer is survived by his sons, John Sandifer (Dianne), Thomas Sandifer Jr. (Amy), Mark Sandifer (Kimberly); daughter, Jill Sandifer; grandchildren, Jamie Vincent, Kelly Geiger (Caleb), Aaron Sandifer (Stephanie), Dr. Ben Sandifer (Brenne), Brandon Sandifer, Sam Sandifer (Bailee), Harrison Sandifer, Kaleigh Marcengill (Andrew), Emaline Sandifer, Hunter Creek Sandifer; and great-grandchildren, Ava Vincent, Mia Vincent, Mary Ellison Geiger, Madison Sandifer, Avery Geiger, and John Ripp Sandifer; sister, Beverly Callahan; brothers, Frank Sandifer, Wayne Sandifer, and Randy Sandifer.

In addition to his wife and parents, Mr. Sandifer was preceded in death by his infant daughter Lori Bea Sandifer, and brothers; Charles Sandifer, Ed Sandifer, Jim Sandifer, and Bob Sandifer.

A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at Sandifer Funeral Home Chapel with a reception to follow the service at The Ridge at Summit Farms, 204 Wisteria Drive, Westminster, SC 29693.

Interment will follow the reception at 2:30 p.m. at Bethel Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends and family from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. prior to the service at Sandifer Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, please make donation to the Bethel Presbyterian Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 617, Walhalla, SC 29691. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com. The family would like to express their gratitude to the Staff of NHC in Greenville. SANDIFER FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family.