George T. Woodruff Sr. -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Services for George T. Woodruff Sr., 80, will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday at Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Historic B-L Chapel, with burial to follow at Pine Grove Baptist Church.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bee City, 1066 Holly Ridge Lane, Cottageville, SC 29435 or to K&D Rescue Ranch, 171 Nandina Trail, Orangeburg, SC 29118.

Mr. Woodruff passed away Friday, April 23, 2021. Born in Georgetown, he was a son of the late Ryland and Harriett Gladson Woodruff. He was a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church, was a retired carpenter, and was a veteran of the Air Force and Navy.

Surviving are his children, George T. Woodruff Jr., Chris Cook (Eddie), Marlene Woodruff Herbert, and Angel Fanning (Henry); brothers, Buddy and Roger Woodruff; sisters, Betty Foxwell, Julia Feagin, and Debbie Goins; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and his extended family.

He was predeceased by his wife, Gertrude “Trudy” Woodruff, a grandson, Matthew Cook and a daughter-in-law, Patricia Woodruff.

