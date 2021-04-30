George Summers Jr. -- Branchville

BRANCHVILLE -- Graveside services for Mr. George Summers Jr., 68, of 358 Sixty-Six Road, Branchville, will be held Saturday, May 1, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Zion AME Church, 4305 Bowman Branch Hwy., Branchville. The Rev. Patricia Montgomery, officiating.

George Summers Jr. passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg. A public viewing will be held today at the funeral home from 4 to 7 p.m.

Friends may express condolences to his wife, Debra "Shuggie" Summers, of 358 Sixty-Six Hwy., Branchville, or call her at 803-824-9734.

Friends may also call the funeral home, 843-549-5933.

Please adhere to the COVID-19 precautions.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Stephens-Maree-Tracy Funeral Home, 305 Ackerman St. Walterboro, SC 29488.