George Snell -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. George Snell, 58, of 1269 Nelson St., Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. Pastor Eric Williams is officiating.

Mr. Snell passed away on Saturday, Oct. 9, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

