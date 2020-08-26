 Skip to main content
George Scott -- Springfield
George Scott -- Springfield

SPRINGFIELD -- Deacon George Scott, 88, of Springfield, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at Williston Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Williston.

Funeral plans will be announced by W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit at the residence of his daughter, Joyce Scott, 117 Edna Lane, Springfield, from 1 to 8 p.m. daily.

Due to COVID-19, the family requests that all visitors wear masks.

Friends may also call the funeral home.

