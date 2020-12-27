George 'Roger' Rogers Bolen -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- George “Roger” Rogers Bolen, 75, of St. Matthews, passed away on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 28, at Faith Baptist Church, 7618 Columbia Road, St. Matthews. Pastor Ernie Medlin will be officiating. Burial will follow at Faith Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11:00 a.m. Monday, Dec. 28, at Faith Baptist Church prior to the funeral service.
Mr. Roger was born on Nov. 3, 1945, in Orangeburg, the son of the late George C. Bolen and the late Annie Mae Garrison Bolen. He was retired after 25 years of service at AYP as a machinist. Mr. Roger was a member of Faith Baptist Church in St. Matthews and the Adult Men's Sunday School Class. He enjoyed wood working, gardening, fishing and especially being retired. He loved his family and was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend. He will be greatly missed.
Survivors include his wife of 32 years, Debra Golden Bolen; children, John Johnson (Brittany), Mary “Beth” Ewing (William), Stephen Varnell (Gina); grandchildren, Makinzye Ewing, Savanna Johnson and Timothy Perkins.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faith Baptist Church Missions Fund, 7618 Columbia Road, St. Matthews, SC 29135.
