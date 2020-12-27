George 'Roger' Rogers Bolen -- St. Matthews

Mr. Roger was born on Nov. 3, 1945, in Orangeburg, the son of the late George C. Bolen and the late Annie Mae Garrison Bolen. He was retired after 25 years of service at AYP as a machinist. Mr. Roger was a member of Faith Baptist Church in St. Matthews and the Adult Men's Sunday School Class. He enjoyed wood working, gardening, fishing and especially being retired. He loved his family and was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend. He will be greatly missed.