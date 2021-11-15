George Randolph -- Holly Hill

HOLLY HILL -- The Rev. George Randolph, 81, transitioned Nov. 5. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Good Shepherd Community Miniseries, 1178 Five Chop Road, Orangeburg.

Burial will be Wednesday at noon at Fort Jackson National Cemetery in Columbia.

Visitation will be Monday from 3 to 7:30 p.m. at Shuler-Marshall Funeral Home in Holly Hill. COVID-19 protocol will be followed.