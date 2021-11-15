George Randolph -- Holly Hill

HOLLY HILL -- The Rev. George Randolph, 81, transitioned Nov. 5. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Good Shepherd Community Miniseries, 1178 Five Chop Road, Orangeburg.
Burial will be Wednesday at noon at Fort Jackson National Cemetery in Columbia.
Visitation will be Monday from 3 to 7:30 p.m. at Shuler-Marshall Funeral Home in Holly Hill. COVID-19 protocol will be followed. Online condolences may be sent to https:/urldefense.proofpoint.com2rl?u=http-3A__www.shulermarshallfuneralhome.com&d=DwIFAg&c=UCja3IwhyjPGYeHcG7oIbg&r=k38nA1kjAbzXxpSwkKrYkAR1TDSo2RmpE7N2IE56Yjc&m=QQ2FNcHwRob7nAwVJkR_RVa_FcFj4jhfNNa6TIXcTTmArYlX-VNH4C0SxqnRDERm&s=jvCWKJnH3hoUoxAdCuTYDZW5rjXy3gm7QHUSfmCxZbg&e
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.