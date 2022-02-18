George Prince Sullivan -- Anderson

ANDERSON -- George Prince Sullivan, age 79, an Anderson attorney for many decades, passed away at home on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. He was known for his sense of fairness and his dedication to his faith, family, friends and clients. He never met a stranger. He was a devoted University of South Carolina Gamecock fan.

Born in Anderson on July 2, 1942, the son of Mary Barr Prince Sullivan and Henry Shumate Sullivan, he grew up the youngest of three children. He was a 1960 graduate of Anderson Boys' High School, and he attended the University of South Carolina (class of 1964) and the University of South Carolina School of Law (class of 1967). He began his law practice in Anderson after graduation. He was a partner in the law firm of McIntosh, Sherard, Sullivan & Brousseau.

After graduation from the University of South Carolina School of Law, he served in the United States Army.

While practicing law, he served as Anderson City Court judge for several years and served a term as president of the Anderson County Bar Association.

While at Anderson Boys' High School, he was captain of the basketball team, which won the state championship in 1960 under Coach Dwain Morrison. He also ran track for multiple years. While at the University of South Carolina, he was a member of the freshman basketball team.

A dedicated member of St. John's United Methodist Church, he served on the board of trustees and served as an usher. He was a member of the board of directors of The Peoples Bank for over 40 years. He also served on the Anderson University Board of Visitors and was a former member of the board of directors of the YMCA. He was a past president of Anderson Heritage as well as a past member of the Sertoma Club. He was a former youth basketball coach with his church and the YMCA. He was a supporter of The Salvation Army, following in the footsteps of his father.

George loved his work, being with his family and friends, attending and supporting his sons' athletic endeavors, and helping anyone who was in need.

Surviving are his beloved wife of 47 years, Anne Arant Sullivan; sons, George Prince Sullivan Jr. and Fredye Keller Sullivan, all of Anderson. Also surviving are his sister, Leila Barr Sullivan Stuckey of Anderson; sisters-in-law, Cynthia Jones (Al) of Columbia and Karen Summers (Brice) of Orangeburg; along with several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Louis Gray Sullivan II, and a brother-in-law, Hal Stuckey.

A memorial service to celebrate and honor the life of George Prince Sullivan will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20, at St. John's United Methodist Church. The family invites you to celebrate George's life immediately following the service at The Bleckley Inn. A committal service, with military honors, will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, at Cameron Memorial Cemetery in Cameron.

Members of The Peoples Bank Board of Directors will serve as honorary pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to St. John's United Methodist Church, 515 S. McDuffie St., Anderson, SC 29624; Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621; or to a charity of one's choice.

The family would like to sincerely thank Abby and Tammy of Heart at Home In-Home Care and the wonderful staff at Hospice of the Upstate.

Messages of condolence may be left for the family by visiting the McDougald Funeral Home website, www.mcdougaldfuneralhome.com..