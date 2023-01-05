 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
George Owens -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG – The funeral for George Owens, 69, of 105 Mellowtime Court, St. Matthews, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Mr. Owens died Monday, Jan. 2, at Pruitt Health of Orangeburg following a brief illness.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5. Friends may call at the residence of his sister, Brenda Hardy, 2594 Carolina Ave., Orangeburg, and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will receive limited guests due to COVID-19.

