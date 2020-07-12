George Odis Townsend -- North

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORTH -- George Odis Townsend, 93, of North, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, at his residence.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, at Crestlawn Memorial Cemetery, with Pastor Joey Bozard officiating. The family will receive friends at the gravesite following the service. His grandchildren are honored to serve as pallbearers.

George was born Aug. 28, 1926, in Newberry, to the late James L. Townsend Sr. and the late Allie Amick Townsend. He graduated from Orangeburg High School in 1943. In 1944, he was inducted into the U.S. Army, and he served in the Philippine Islands and Korea during World War II. Following his service in the Army, George joined the National Guard, where he attained the rank of captain and was Company Commander of Company B, 51st Quartermaster Battalion, in Orangeburg.