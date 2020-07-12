George Odis Townsend -- North

NORTH -- George Odis Townsend, 93, of North, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, at his residence.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, at Crestlawn Memorial Cemetery, with Pastor Joey Bozard officiating. The family will receive friends at the gravesite following the service. His grandchildren are honored to serve as pallbearers.
George was born Aug. 28, 1926, in Newberry, to the late James L. Townsend Sr. and the late Allie Amick Townsend. He graduated from Orangeburg High School in 1943. In 1944, he was inducted into the U.S. Army, and he served in the Philippine Islands and Korea during World War II. Following his service in the Army, George joined the National Guard, where he attained the rank of captain and was Company Commander of Company B, 51st Quartermaster Battalion, in Orangeburg.
Capt. Townsend received the following awards and decorations during his military career: Good Conduct Medal, American Campaign Medal, Asiaticacific Medal, World War II Victory Medal, Army of Occupation Medal (Japan),; Armed Forces Reserve Medal, State Service Medal (15 years), and the South Carolina Guardsman Retirement Medal. Capt. George Odis Townsend faithfully served his state and nation for more than 21 years with honor and distinction. He retired from his service in 1967 and was promoted to the rank of Major. After his retirement, he devoted his time to his family owned business, Townsend Lumber Company. When he was not wood working in his shop, George enjoyed driving his tractor around the farm, fishing in his pond, growing vegetables in his garden, and canning them with his family. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Orangeburg.
Survivors include his daughter, Beverly J. Cooper; his son, James R. “Russ” (Cheryl) Townsend; grandchildren, Dr. Christopher A. Cooper, Anthony D. (Rachel) Cooper, A. Morgan Townsend-Smith, G. Palmer Townsend; great-grandsons, James T. Cooper and Christopher H. Cooper; stepchildren, Tony (Donna) Walters, Debbie Roberts, Steve Walters, Kris (Shawn) Eason; brother, James L. Townsend Jr.; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was pre-deceased by his stepmother, Lucille B. Townsend; his first wife of 42 years, Mattie F. Townsend, and his second wife of 22 years, Jacqueline “Jackie” B. Townsend; sister, Bobbie T. Walker; sons-in-law, Gary Mathis and Lee Roberts.
The family would like to thank Grove Park Hospice and Marianna Robinson for all their love and care for our beloved “Poppa”.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to The Wounded Warrior Project, 4800 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256.
Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.
