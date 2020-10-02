George McKune Jr. -- North

NORTH -- Funeral services for Mr George McKune Jr., 74, of 515 Woodhaven St., North, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Greater Targetethel Cemetery, Target Road, Holly Hill. Visitation will be Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Shuler-Marshall Funeral Home in Holly Hill. Online condolences may be sent to www.shulermarshallfuneralhome.com. Following COVID-19 protocol is required during visitation.