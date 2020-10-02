George McKune Jr. -- North

NORTH -- Funeral services for Mr George McKune Jr., 74, of 515 Woodhaven St., North, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Greater Targetethel Cemetery, Target Road, Holly Hill. Visitation will be Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Shuler-Marshall Funeral Home in Holly Hill. Online condolences may be sent to www.shulermarshallfuneralhome.com. Following COVID-19 protocol is required during visitation.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.