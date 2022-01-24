George L. Bonnette -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- George L. Bonnette, 87, of Orangeburg, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at Neeses Cemetery (471 Henry Road, Neeses, SC, 29107).

The family will receive friends one hour before the service at Neeses Cemetery.

Mr. Bonnette was the oldest child of the late L.C. and Viva Tindall Bonnette. He served his country in the US Army, drove a Tom's snack truck for 25 years and retired from Berry's Wholesale. He was a member of Neeses United Methodist Church.

Survivors include his sisters, Janice Kirven, Annette Sharpe and Judy Spence; and a number of nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his two wives, Sarah Williams Bonnette and Vinnie Ruth Bonnette; and three brothers, Henry E. Bonnette, Gary Bonnette and James Bonnette.

The family wishes to give a special thanks to Karen Adcock for helping take care of him these last few years.

Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home (www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com) in North is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Neeses Cemetery, C/O Lee Hughes, P.O. Box 241, Neeses, SC 29107 or to Neeses United Methodist Church, C/O Lee Hughes, P.O. Box 241, Neeses, SC 29107.