George Jennings -- Cope

COPE -- George Jennings, 80, of 109 Second St. Cope, died Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at his residence following an extended illness..

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home. Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will not be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19.