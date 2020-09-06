George Jennings -- Cope

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COPE -- George Jennings, 80, of 109 Second St., died Sept. 1, 2020, at his residence following an extended illness.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Emanuel AME Church Cemetery.

Staff and all those attending must adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 7, 2020.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will not be accepting guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com