George Henry Summers -- Columbia

COLUMBIA -- Graveside services for Mr. George Henry Summers, 79, of Columbia, and formerly of Orangeburg, will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 11, 2021, at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, 4830 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with entombment to follow. The Rev. Todd Brown is officiating.

Mr. Summers passed away Saturday April 3, 2021 in Indianapolis.

Mr. Summers was born Aug. 17, 1941, in Orangeburg, the son of the late Lucile Govan Summers and the late Charlie Summers Sr. George had four siblings, three of which preceded him in death.

Mr. Summers was educated in the Orangeburg County schools and graduated from George Washington Carver High School. He joined Mount Olive Baptist Church at an early age and served faithfully until he moved to Connecticut. He attended Mount Pisgah Baptist Church and New Mount Zion Baptist Church after returning to Orangeburg.

In 1965, Mr. Summers married the love of his life, Hattie Frazier Summers. They celebrated 54 years of matrimony. Until her death in 2019, it was very common to see him walking, hand-in-hand, with the love of his life.