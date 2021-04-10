George Henry Summers -- Columbia

COLUMBIA -- Graveside services for Mr. George Henry Summers, 79, of Columbia, and formerly of Orangeburg, will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 11, 2021, at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, 4830 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with entombment to follow. The Rev. Todd Brown is officiating.
Mr. Summers passed away Saturday April 3, 2021 in Indianapolis.
Mr. Summers was born Aug. 17, 1941, in Orangeburg, the son of the late Lucile Govan Summers and the late Charlie Summers Sr. George had four siblings, three of which preceded him in death.
Mr. Summers was educated in the Orangeburg County schools and graduated from George Washington Carver High School. He joined Mount Olive Baptist Church at an early age and served faithfully until he moved to Connecticut. He attended Mount Pisgah Baptist Church and New Mount Zion Baptist Church after returning to Orangeburg.
In 1965, Mr. Summers married the love of his life, Hattie Frazier Summers. They celebrated 54 years of matrimony. Until her death in 2019, it was very common to see him walking, hand-in-hand, with the love of his life.
Mr. Summers joined the United States Air Force in 1961. He served his country honorably. His career spanned 24 years of service to his country, including tours of duty in South Dakota, Germany, Texas, Bermuda, Italy, Washington, D.C., and South Korea. He received several commendations, including the Air Force Commendation Medal with Two Oak Leaf Clusters, and the Defense Meritorious Service Medal. His assignments included the Office of Special Investigations, the Defense Intelligence Agency and the Director of Administration for the highest-ranking general in South Korea.
After retirement from the United States Air Force, Mr. Summers began working at the South Carolina Department of Social Services. He was a supervisor in the Child Support Enforcement Division for 20 years. His team thought of him as more of a big brother and/or father figure and admired him for being a supervisor that always looked out for his team.
He will be sadly missed by loving immediate and extended family members including his loyal and devoted son, Derrick Summers of Indianapolis, who cared for him faithfully until his death; one brother, Nelson (Frances) Summers of Sumter; two sisters-in-law, Frances Summers of Sumter and Minister St. Claire Franklin of Cambria Heights, N.Y.; special cousins, Mattie and Eddie Nelson of Columbia; a goddaughter, Algean (Albert) Isaac of Cope; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Public viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 10.
Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.
Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions.
Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.