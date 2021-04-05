George Henry Summer -- Columbia

COLUMBIA -- Mr. George Henry Summer, 79, of Columbia, and formerly of Orangeburg, passed away Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Indianapolis.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends and family may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

