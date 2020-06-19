George Harrison -- Orangeburg
George Harrison -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Visitation will be held for Mr. George Harrison, 77, of 3779 Rowesville Road, Orangeburg, from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020.

Mr. Harrison passed away Thursday, June 11, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Friends may call at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

