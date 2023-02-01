George H. Jones -- Orangeburg

Mr. Jones was born in Germany on May 22, 1946, the son of the late Coy C. Jones and the late Maria Haranenko Jones. He was a proud graduate of Limestone College. Mr. Jones was an avid golfer and fisherman. He loved shooting pool and watching sports, especially the USC Gamecocks. His pride and joy was his family. He was a loving father and granddaddy. His memory will be forever cherished by his family.