George H. Jones -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. George H. Jones, 76, of Orangeburg, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg. Pastor Neill Mimms will be officiating.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, prior to the memorial service.
Mr. Jones was born in Germany on May 22, 1946, the son of the late Coy C. Jones and the late Maria Haranenko Jones. He was a proud graduate of Limestone College. Mr. Jones was an avid golfer and fisherman. He loved shooting pool and watching sports, especially the USC Gamecocks. His pride and joy was his family. He was a loving father and granddaddy. His memory will be forever cherished by his family.
Survivors include his children, Tammy Reeves (Scott) of Dorchester, Chris Jones (Chrissie) of Summerville, Willie Jones (Reesha) of Swansea; grandchildren, Kaylyn Wimberly, Jace Reeves, Alaina Jones, Marleigh Jones, Haley Jones, Kaitlyn Jones; sisters, Margit Mimms (Neill), Claudia Wilkes and a number of nieces and nephews.
