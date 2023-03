ST. GEORGE -- Charlene Govan 62 of St. George SC passed away on March 23, 2023 at Trident Medical Center. Funeral service will be held 12:00 pm on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Bethel AME Church 5585 Memorial Boulevard, St. George, SC 29477. Burial will be held at Hudsontown Cemetery, St. George SC.