George Gaffney Jr. -- Orangeburg
George Gaffney Jr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. George Gaffney Jr., 49, of 1245 Glenrobinson Lane, Orangeburg, passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at his residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may visit the residence of his mother, Mrs. Irene Gaffney, 1245 Glenrobinson Lane, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

The family is accepting limited guests. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com

