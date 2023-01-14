George F. Manigo Jr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG – Graveside services for the Rev. George F. Manigo Jr.will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at Bamberg Memory Garden Cemetery.
Visitation, with Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity memorial rites, will take place from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, in the Carroll Mortuary Chapel in Bamberg. We ask for everyone to wear masks to all services.
Arrangements are entrusted to Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg.
After being a modest anointed servant for over 60 years, the call to eternal rest came to the Rev. George F Manigo Jr. on Sunday, Jan. 8, at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg.
The Rev. George F. Manigo Jr. was born on Nov. 10, 1934, in Bamberg to the late George F Manigo Sr. and Eartha Mae Ramsey Manigo. He received his early education in the Bamberg County school system. After serving in the army for three years, he attended Claflin University and graduated in 1959 with a BA in elementary education. In 1962 he earned a Master’s of Divinity from Gammon Theological Seminary in Atlanta,. He served two pastoral appointments in the Tennessee conference before moving to the South Carolina conference, where he served numerous appointments. He also served six years as district superintendent of the Walterboro district. He retired in June 2001, but he continued to serve various churches when they were temporarily without appointed ministers. He also served as a member of the Claflin University Board of Visitors, the District Committee of Ordained Ministry, the Methodist Oaks Board of Trustees, and the Mental Health Board of Bamberg, Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties. He was a proud member of the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity.
He leaves to cherish his memories his devoted wife of 61 years, Rosa Lee Manigo; his daughter, Marcia Turner of Camden;. his son, George Manigo III of Charlotte, North Carolina; two brothers, Robert Manigo and Stanley Manigo of Bamberg; two sisters, Ruth Sanders of Denmark and Christine Sanders (Willie) of Bronx, New York; three grands who he loved dearly, Labria Bossy of Jacksonville Florida, Trence Turner of Camden and Tylen Turner (Jirawan) of Jacksonville, Florida; four great-grands; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.