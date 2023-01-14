George F. Manigo Jr. -- Orangeburg

The Rev. George F. Manigo Jr. was born on Nov. 10, 1934, in Bamberg to the late George F Manigo Sr. and Eartha Mae Ramsey Manigo. He received his early education in the Bamberg County school system. After serving in the army for three years, he attended Claflin University and graduated in 1959 with a BA in elementary education. In 1962 he earned a Master’s of Divinity from Gammon Theological Seminary in Atlanta,. He served two pastoral appointments in the Tennessee conference before moving to the South Carolina conference, where he served numerous appointments. He also served six years as district superintendent of the Walterboro district. He retired in June 2001, but he continued to serve various churches when they were temporarily without appointed ministers. He also served as a member of the Claflin University Board of Visitors, the District Committee of Ordained Ministry, the Methodist Oaks Board of Trustees, and the Mental Health Board of Bamberg, Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties. He was a proud member of the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity.