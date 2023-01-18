George Elliott Crider -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS — George Elliott Crider, 88, of St. Matthews, passed away Jan. 15, 2023. He was the husband of Mary Smith Crider for over 68 years.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, at Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church, 210 Andrew Chapel Road, Swansea, with the Rev. Karl Coke officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the church fellowship hall.

George was born in Orangeburg, to the late Elliott Stokes Crider and the late Edna Mary Stabler Crider. He retired after 30 years of service as a maintenance supervisor at Albemarle. He was a founding volunteer member of the Caw Caw Fire Department and a life-long member of Andrew Chapel. George enjoyed hunting, fishing, farming, and loved spending time with his family and friends. He also served in the South Carolina National Guard.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Julia C. Layton (Mike), Elizabeth Crider, Forrest “Woody” Crider and Michael Crider (Brandie); nine grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; a special cousin, Jeanette Stabler Poole; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church, 210 Andrew Chapel Road, Swansea, SC 29160.