George E. Rivers -- Neeses
NEESES -- George E. Rivers, 67, of Neeses, and formerly of Cope, died Monday, June 7, 2021, at his residence.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at noon in the Old Calvary United Methodist Church Cemetery, Cordova.

The Bamberg Chapel of the Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the services.

Viewing for the public will be held on Friday from 1 to 7 p.m. at the chapel.

The family and the funeral home have asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed and a face mask must be worn while attending all services.

