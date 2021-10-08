George E. Fields Sr.

ST. MATTHEWS -- Funeral services for Mr. George E. Fields Sr., 73, of 4432 Old State Road, St. Matthews, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in the St. Stephen United Methodist Church Cemetery, 4500 North Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Kenneth Carter is officiating.

Mr. Fields passed away on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8.

Friends may visit the family at 4432 Old State Road, St. Matthews, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

