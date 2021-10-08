 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
George E. Fields Sr.
0 comments

George E. Fields Sr.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
George E. Fields Sr.

George E. Fields Sr.

ST. MATTHEWS -- Funeral services for Mr. George E. Fields Sr., 73, of 4432 Old State Road, St. Matthews, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in the St. Stephen United Methodist Church Cemetery, 4500 North Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Kenneth Carter is officiating.

Mr. Fields passed away on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8.

Friends may visit the family at 4432 Old State Road, St. Matthews, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News