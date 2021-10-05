George E. Fields Sr. -- St. Matthews

ST.MATTHEWS -- Mr. George E. Fields Sr., 73, of 4432 Old State Road, St. Matthews, passed away on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may visit the family at 4432 Old State Road, St. Matthews, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com